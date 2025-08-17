<p>Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said the US keeps "an eye" on what is happening between India and Pakistan "every single day". </p><p>"Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly," Rubio said adding that one of the complications about ceasefires is they have to be maintained, which is very difficult.</p><p>"…the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that. I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India, what's happening between Cambodia and Thailand," Rubio said. </p>.Trump admin may not be able to create scenario to end war in Ukraine: US Secretary of State.<p>This comes amidst President Trump's repeated claims that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, while also commenting on New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/on-day-of-meeting-putin-trump-repeatedly-claims-he-resolved-india-pak-conflict-3683559">summit meeting </a>with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently.</p><p>New Delhi has been maintaining that India and Pakistan halted their military actions following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.</p><p>“I've negotiated five wars to their end, and the wars that were tough. India, Pakistan..." Trump said in an interview with <em>Fox News</em> a couple of hours after his high-stakes summit meeting with Putin ended in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.</p>.Proposed GST reforms, Putin-Trump summit key drivers for markets next week: Analysts.<p>In a separate interview Rubio too mentioned recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.</p><p>“And I think we are very fortunate and blessed and should be thankful to have a President who has made peace and the achievement of peace a priority of his administration. We’ve seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan. We’ve seen it in Rwanda and the DRC. And we’re going to continue to pursue any opportunities we can find to bring about peace in the world,” Rubio said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>