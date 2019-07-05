Budget 2019: A game changer for internet across India

Budget 2019: A game changer for internet across India

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:31pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:31pm ist
Internet penetration in every corner of India is a concrete move towards bridging the digital divide would further fuel innovations in the digital arena. (File Image)

 

Praises the boost to ‘BharatNet’ initiative, Mr Karan Kumar says “Union Budget 2019 has been a game changer for internet availability across India. The announcement to step up the internet penetration in every corner of India is a concrete move towards bridging the digital divide would further fuel innovations in the digital arena. The major thrust on AI, IoT and 5G will allow us as a global brand to come up with a line of innovative automation solutions crafted specifically for the Indian market."

(This is quoted by the CTO of Hogar Controls) 

