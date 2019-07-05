Budget 2019: A game changer for internet across India

Praises the boost to ‘BharatNet’ initiative, Mr Karan Kumar says “Union Budget 2019 has been a game changer for internet availability across India. The announcement to step up the internet penetration in every corner of India is a concrete move towards bridging the digital divide would further fuel innovations in the digital arena. The major thrust on AI, IoT and 5G will allow us as a global brand to come up with a line of innovative automation solutions crafted specifically for the Indian market."

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

(This is quoted by the CTO of Hogar Controls)