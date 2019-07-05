'Budget 2019 focuses on entrepreneurship'

By Manish Lunia

There is a strong focus on entrepreneurship through initiatives on Startups ecosystem and MSME growth including financing. The proposed commercial TV channel for Start-ups likely to instil confidence in the entrepreneurs which will help in access of capital, networking opportunities and wider reach. Easing angel tax will further strengthen the start-up financing ecosystem and remove the ambiguities.

For NBFCs, this budget proposed a great relief amidst the liquidity crunch. Government's credit guarantee for highly rated NBFC is likely to reflect in the overall health of the NBFC sector. Additionally, allowing All NBFCs to participate in TREDS is a great move for the sector, this will greatly help several MSMEs in accessing supply chain finance at a competitive cost and great ease. Lastly, removing MDR costs for both customers and merchants and promoting digital means of payments will be a big digitization move. Over and above this, a 2% interest rate subvention on loans for GST registered MSMEs will be very beneficial for the MSME and Fintech ecosystem

The author is Co-Founder at FlexiLoans.com.