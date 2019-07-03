Budget 2019: What are Supplementary Grants?

Supplementary Grants are extra grants approved by the parliament, to meet the expenditure of the government in a given fiscal year.

When the expenditure incurred by the government exceeds the grants approved by the parliament, the Finance Ministry and the Railways request for extra grants from the parliament. The government has to present the expenditure incurred on the last day of the financial year.

In February, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the third batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19, to the Parliament for an additional expenditure of Rs 1,98,831.36 crore. He also tabled the net cash outgo, which was aggregated to Rs 51,433.28 crore.

