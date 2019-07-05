Budget announces safe, adequate drinking water for all

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget announces safe, adequate drinking water for all

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 16:52pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 16:56pm ist
Budget to deal with water crisis

While the majority of Indian states are suffering from a nationwide water crisis, the Union Budget 2019 has announced the provision of safe and adequate drinking water to all Indians as the priority of the government. 

he Budget announced the integration of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation into Jal Shakti Mantralaya with the aim of resolving water issues. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "This new Mantralaya will look at the management of our water resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner and will work with states to ensure Har Ghar Jal (piped water supply) to all rural households by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission."

Jal Jeevan Mission will focus on water conservation and sustainability by the creation of local infrastructure like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household wastewater for reuse in agriculture.

The mission will integrate both Central and state government schemes to meet the demand for water by sustainable water supply management across the country.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Water resources
drinking water
Water crisis
Comments (+)
 