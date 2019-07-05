Budget announces safe, adequate drinking water for all

While the majority of Indian states are suffering from a nationwide water crisis, the Union Budget 2019 has announced the provision of safe and adequate drinking water to all Indians as the priority of the government.

he Budget announced the integration of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation into Jal Shakti Mantralaya with the aim of resolving water issues.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "This new Mantralaya will look at the management of our water resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner and will work with states to ensure Har Ghar Jal (piped water supply) to all rural households by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission."

Jal Jeevan Mission will focus on water conservation and sustainability by the creation of local infrastructure like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household wastewater for reuse in agriculture.

The mission will integrate both Central and state government schemes to meet the demand for water by sustainable water supply management across the country.