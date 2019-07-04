Economic Survey draws attention to Goddess Lakshmi

Economic Survey draws attention to Goddess Lakshmi

Economic Survey 2018-19, changes from BBBP to BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi) to represent the 'change' towards gender equality. (PTI Photo)

The Economic Survey emphasised the importance of equal treatment for men and women drawing on mythological references and the Vedas. "Telling people what the others are doing is most effective when people can relate to the ‘others’. People are more likely to alter their behaviours if the ‘others’ belong to their community," according to the Economic Survey 2018-19.

This would be a change from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) to Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi (BADLAV) to represent the 'change' towards gender equality, through the image of the Hindu Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 draws mythological references to point out the level of reverence and respect women were given.
According to the survey, insights from behavioural economics can be strategically utilised to create an aspirational agenda for social change - from BBBP to BADLAV, from Swachh Bharat to Sundar Bharat, from 'Give It Up' for the LPG subsidy to 'Think about the Subsidy' and from tax evasion to tax compliance.

The survey has used 'MARD' as an acronym for 'Men Against Rape and Discrimination' and suggested a campaign underlining the sacrifice of the male ego in a patriarchal society for the larger good of gender equality. Mard is the Hindi word for man.

The survey addressed people's desires to "follow the herd" and the need for social approval. It suggests trying to move people in a certain direction through information campaigns to promote gender equality.

