'Government committed to double farmer's income'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:50pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:51pm ist
Image for Representation

By Asitava Sen,

“It was a delight to learn that the new Government continues to be committed to double farmers’ income by 2022, focus on developing rural entrepreneurship and green economy. The measures announced by the Government like investing significantly in agriculture infrastructure and aim to form 10,000 new Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), will boost the agrarian economy.”

The author is Chief Executive Officer at CropLife India.

