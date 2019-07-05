Govt hikes disinvestment target to 1.05 lk cr for FY20

Govt hikes disinvestment target to 1.05 lk cr for FY20

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2019, 13:11pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 13:23pm ist
A salesman watches Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering her budget speech on television screens at an electronics store in New Delhi on July 5, 2019. (AFP)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore from FY2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally -- less than 5 per cent.

She also said a new series of coins of Re 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 easily identifiable for visually challenged will be made available for public use shortly

The finance minister highlighted the need to replicate Zero Budget Farming, to go back to basics, which will help double the income of farmers.

Indian Developmental Assistance Scheme will be revamped during the current financial year, she added.

