'India to be heaven for startups'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:02pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:07pm ist

By Rachit Chawla

As Finance Minister confirmed today that ‘Startup India' scheme to continue till 2025, there is a great time ahead for MSMEs. Also, schemes like Electronic funding platform for social enterprises, no scrutiny by the income tax department in case of raising funds, and e-verification of documents will not just make India the hub of startups, but heaven for startups. Moreover, dedicated programmes for startups on DD News will also help young entrepreneurs to update their knowledge about various schemes, market and industry conditions, and information about angel investors.

The author is Director, Finance & Technology at Risers Accelerator.

