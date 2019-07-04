Minimum wage law: 1 in 3 workers not protected in India

One in every three workers in India are not protected under the minimum wage law, the Economic Survey 2018-19 said Thursday, proposing minimum wages to all employees/workers in the country.

It said a well-designed minimum wage system is a potent tool for protecting workers and alleviating poverty.

Present minimum wage system in India has 1,915 minimum wages for various scheduled job categories across states.

“Survey supports rationalization of minimum wages as proposed under the Code on Wages Bill.

minimum wages to all employments/workers,” said the survey.

“National floor minimum wage should be notified by the central government, varying across five geographical regions. Minimum wages by states should be fixed at levels not lower than the ‘floor wage,” the survey said.

Minimum wages can be notified based either on the skills or on geographical region or on both grounds, it said.

Survey proposed a simple and enforceable minimum wage system using technology and toll-free number to register grievance on non-payment of the statutory minimum wages.

It said there should be 'national level dashboard’ under the Ministry of Labour & Employment for regular notifications on minimum wages.