'Reduce home loan interests, lower GST on brokerages'

Mr. Ashwin Jain, Elected President, Association of Property Professional (APP) -Delhi/NCR

Though the overall economy is moving on a steady pace; from agriculture to IT, all the core sectors are performing positively. We hope that the realty sector will also rediscover its sheen shortly. A few awaited decisions by the finance minister can help the Indian real estate sector regaining the momentum. Initiatives like reduced home loan interests, ease of funding for developers with a good track record, lower GST on brokerages, and a balanced approach to deal with compliances and penalties are necessary to revamp this sector.

