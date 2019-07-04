'Reduce home loan interests, lower GST on brokerages'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2019, 19:52pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 19:52pm ist

Mr. Ashwin Jain, Elected President, Association of Property Professional (APP) -Delhi/NCR

Though the overall economy is moving on a steady pace; from agriculture to IT, all the core sectors are performing positively. We hope that the realty sector will also rediscover its sheen shortly. A few awaited decisions by the finance minister can help the Indian real estate sector regaining the momentum. Initiatives like reduced home loan interests, ease of funding for developers with a good track record, lower GST on brokerages, and a balanced approach to deal with compliances and penalties are necessary to revamp this sector.

The author is the Elected President, Association of Property Professional (APP) -Delhi/NCR. 

