Start-ups get new TV show on Doordarshan

Start-ups will "design and execute" a dedicated TV programme for themselves on the Doordarshan platform to reach out to venture capitalists for funding.

This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Friday.

"We propose to start a television programme within the DD bouquet of channels exclusively for start-ups. This shall serve as a platform for promoting start-ups, discussing issues affecting their growth, matchmaking with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning," Sitharaman said.

The proposed "programme" comes on the lines of DD Kisan, a channel which was launched in 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to exclusively cater to farmers and agrarian issues.