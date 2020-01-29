Anticipate that govt brings in policies to promote development of infrastructure, says HZL CEO Sunil Duggal

By Sunil Duggal

To counter the current slump in economic growth, we anticipate that the Govt shall bring in policies to promote the development of infrastructure as it would push the usage of commodities like steel, aluminium, zinc, etc. which shall form the base of economic growth. Such policies are also required to be holistic to include the essence of sustainability & longevity, especially that of the crucial infrastructure like railways tracks, bridges, roads, highways, etc. which forms the backbone of our country.

(The writer is the CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and the Vice Chairman of International Zinc Association)