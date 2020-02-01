Budget 2020: A good push for education sector

By Vivek Jain

"The budget gives a good push to our education sector which in turn will help generate employment and boost our economy. The proposed investment in Study in India program will bring more youth from foreign countries and it will be a big step towards the aim of making India the education hub of the world. IND-SAT targets Asian and African countries only but we hope it will open to the whole world soon. Reskilling students and teachers will help us compete internationally.

Also, the MBBS colleges in each district is a great initiative as we feel there is a big void in that area that needs to be filled. Now people will get full-fledged online degree programs which will be offered by the top 100 institutions which will be helpful for students who otherwise had to travel for quality education. We will be eagerly waiting for the new education policy and hope to see similar positivity like this budget."

(Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer - Shiksha.com, Naukri FastForward)