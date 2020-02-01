Budget 2020: A promising Budget for education sector

By Sumit Kumar

“This budget has been a promising one for the education sector and will surely address the skill deficit that India currently faces. Enabling higher education institutes to have apprenticeship programs by 2021 will improve youth employability and create a strong job-ready workforce. The allocation of more funds for both education and skilling and funds generated through FDI’s should be used to improve the quality of learning, upgrade teachers/trainers and strengthen the infrastructure. Additionally, the proposal for a new educational policy will bring in some relief to the sector. The policy should focus on linking apprenticeships with degrees as well as meeting the 32% GER rate without compromising the quality of education. Another positive move is the proposed online degree programs offered by top NIRF institutes which will make education more accessible. However, the government should also allow Skills Universities to provide these courses. The budget should have also focused on easing the regulations around online degree apprenticeship programs.”

(Sumit Kumar, Vice President – NETAP, TeamLease Skills University)