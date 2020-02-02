Budget 2020: 'Budget shows promise for improving access to education'

By Minal Anand,

Founder & CEO of GuruQ

"The proposed allocation of 99,300 crores to the education sector for 2020-2021 would surely lead to better infrastructure, attraction of the best teachers and greater research and innovation, especially in the field of science and technology.The proposed online degree program will be instrumental in enabling an even greater number of students to overcome geographical barriers and receive quality education which is imperative for the upliftment of our Nation."

By Prashant Jain,

CEO of Oswaal Books

"The proposed budget gives a strong and continued push to online education as a vital medium for accessing quality education.The 150 higher education institutions that will provide apprenticeship embedded degree courses will ensure that our youth is job ready and equipped with the correct skill sets to make our young Indian workforce more productive. We hope that the National Education Policy that will be announced soon will further invigorate the education sector by giving it a much needed overhaul."