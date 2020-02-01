Budget 2020: Companies Act to be amended, says FM

Budget 2020: Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences, says FM

  • Feb 01 2020, 13:05pm ist
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.

Taxpayer's charter will be part of statute, the finance minister added.

She further said national security is top priority for this government. 

