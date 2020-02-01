Budget 2020: Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences.
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.
Taxpayer's charter will be part of statute, the finance minister added.
She further said national security is top priority for this government.
Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here
Follow DH's stock market liveblog here
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe