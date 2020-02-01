Budget 2020: 'Govt has limited space to increase education budget'

By Mr. Manjeet Singh

"Government has limited fiscal space to increase the education budget and 99,300 cr will fall short of expectations. Hence the government needs to change approach and attract more private investment in education. To ensure underprivileged students can study in these private institutions, the government should increase allocations to scholarships from the education budget and transfer the same directly into the account of students or through education wallets. Increased FDI in education is an important move as it will bring more quality education in India. Similarly online courses by top universities will enable more students to get a quality education without being limited by institute infrastructure. As an ed-tech entrepreneur we are happy with the government announcing digital connectivity at Gram Panchayat level which will help more students in leveraging our products. Moreover, changes in ESOP taxation laws as well as support on raising fund is positive news and encouraging move for us entrepreneurs."

(The author is CEO at Buddy4study)