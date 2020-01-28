Budget 2020: Here is how government can help startups

By Shubham Maheshwari

"Feb 1, 2020, is an important date for the startup industry in India. The last quarter has been really bad for startups because of the slump in the economy. The setback to the consumption pattern of Indians coupled with a sentiment wave of the slowdown is the biggest challenge for the startups. We expect our Finance minister Mrs. Sitharaman to bring some schemes to boost up the spending capacity of Indian consumers. Also, as the govt decided to go away with Angel Tax for DPIIT recognized startups like us, we also expect them to bring some policies for the fast deployment of the Startup India fund to the recognized startups. Time is the biggest factor in Startup Industry and fast deployment of the fund with a single-window clearance like what happens in China will help founders to focus more on the product and future plans instead of struggling for raising investment to sustain."

(Shubham Maheshwari, CEO and MD at Being Chef)