Budget 2020: 'It is heartening to see Government commitment on building strong foundations of a Digital Economy'

By Sriram Ramakrishnan,

Managing Director, Fuji Electric India

Solar Power: We welcome the thrust in this budget to reduce dependence on kerosene and diesel in the agriculture sector with the expansion of PM-KUSUM scheme to 20 lakh farmers for setting up stand-alone solar pumps and another 15 lakh farmers for solarizing their grid-connected pump sets. Also the extension of the concessional corporate tax rate of 15% to new domestic companies engaged in the generation of electricity will provide an added incentive for growth of Solar power generation in India.

Digital Economy: It was heartening to see Government commitment on building strong foundations of a Digital Economy including a policy to enable the private sector to build Data Centre parks throughout the country and also extending basic Fiber connectivity to all 100,000 Gram Panchayat and allotment of Rs 6000 CR for the BharatNet program in 2020-21.

Infrastructure: A key booster shot for the economy will come with the Government giving details of how they intend funding for the 103 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline projects. Government announced allocation of Rs 22,000Cr which would cater for equity support to Infrastructure Finance Companies such as IIFCL who can leverage it, as permissible, to create financing pipeline of more than Rs.1,00,000 crore. Also granting 100% tax exemption on interest, dividends and capital gains for investment made before 31st March 2024 by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of foreign governments in Infrastructure sector, will help bring much needed foreign capital for the Infrastructure sector.