'Budget 2020 keeps farmers interest in front'

By Prakash P. Chhabria,

“Our farmer sisters and brothers are the strength of our great country. Madam Finance Minister by keeping their interests in the forefront is laying a solid base for the growth of our economy. The commitment to double farmers' income by 2022 and announcement of the 16 action points plan for farmers will provide much needed support to Agri sector.”

(The writer is Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited )

