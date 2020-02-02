Budget 2020: Much need push for start-ups

By Gaurav Bali

The Government has rightly and emphatically underlined the criticality of startups in the budget. By making things easier for startups, the Government is sending a strong signal to entrepreneurs to stay invested in India. The Push on data and knowledge centers, digital platforms for IPR and most importantly, support for early-stage funding are key to creating a viable startup eco-system capable of competing with other markets. Acknowledgment of quantum computing and future technologies is a key step to promote start-ups working in nascent fields.

(Gaurav Bali, Founder & CEO, AmyGB.ai)