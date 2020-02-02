Budget 2020: Much need push for start-ups

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2020, 11:38am ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 11:38am ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

By Gaurav Bali

The Government has rightly and emphatically underlined the criticality of startups in the budget. By making things easier for startups, the Government is sending a strong signal to entrepreneurs to stay invested in India. The Push on data and knowledge centers, digital platforms for IPR and most importantly, support for early-stage funding are key to creating a viable startup eco-system capable of competing with other markets. Acknowledgment of quantum computing and future technologies is a key step to promote start-ups working in nascent fields. 

(Gaurav Bali, Founder & CEO, AmyGB.ai)

