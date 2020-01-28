Budget must review FTAs to push electronics goods sales

By Vijay Mansukhani

"Free Trade Agreements are really hurting the make in India initiatives of Government of India. There is serious need of reviewing these agreements to encourage manufacturing of electronics goods in India. The need for becoming self-sufficient for country like India for its inputs for manufacturing of electronic components in India, instead of importing majority of electronic components in to the country. This needs serious commitment from Government during these times like Budget, in the form of greater support for the development of cluster based allied industries for successful make in India in electronic goods segment.

On the overall macro-economic front, there is real need for lifting the spirits of the people to inculcate positive business among entrepreneurs and public at large in the country. This should revive the slowdown in spending in the country, which has been a drag on the growth of the economy."

(The writer, Vijay Mansukhani, is the MD of Mirc Electronics (ONIDA))