Dairy sector needs a complete overhaul: Samarth Setia

By Samarth Setia

"Dairy as a sector needs a complete overhaul. It can not happen without technology. Technology implementation for a thin margin product like milk, makes its implementation almost impossible, reducing the chances of this sector achieving efficiency or reducing operational costs. Govt needs to identify important technology solutions both hardware and software and provide heavy subsidies for its implementation. In the long run, the data captured from technology will help govt plan and take measures for the sector’s advancement and ensure better earnings for the producers."

Samarth Setia, Founder, Mr Milkman