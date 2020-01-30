'Budget must support skilling in emerging technologies'

'Expect Budget to provide skilling in emerging technologies'

  Jan 30 2020
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 14:15pm ist

By Siddhartha Gupta,

 
As we are chasing to be India’s third-largest economy soon with a GDP of $8.4 by the end of this decade, India has to leverage the demographic dividend that it’s currently enjoying. Through this budget, I hope to see more money being pumped into reskilling and skilling in emerging technologies that could define the path for future growth potential. For our industry as well as in general, our budget expectations lay in more investment in laying foundation and infrastructure for skill development through education that is practical and provides hands-on experience in technology.      

(The writer is CEO of Mercer|Mettl)

