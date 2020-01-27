Expect relaxation on applicability of TDS: MyGate COO

By Abhishek Kumar,

“The country is making significant progress in terms of technology adoption, with very positive consequences. Its continuation is, however, highly dependent on investment in digital infrastructure. We believe that the government should take relevant steps to strengthen the country in this regard, particularly beyond the major metros. From a taxation perspective, removing the current limitations on the carry forward and set off losses, easing of ESOP taxation and relaxation on the applicability of TDS provisions to improve working capital availability would give a huge boost to start-up India.”

(The writer is Co-founder & COO of MyGate)