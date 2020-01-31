GDP growth rate for 2018-19 revised downwards to 6.1%

The government on Friday revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent estimated earlier mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors.

Follow DH's Economic Survey coverage here

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1 per cent during 2018-19 and 7.0 per cent during 2017-18," the National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here