By Karmesh Gupta,

"Cyber Security being one of the crucial elements of digital empowerment, attention on both industry and public is the need of the hour. From an industry perspective, the government should focus on establishing specialized Cyber Security Incubation Centers and R&D Labs to bring up more product companies and make India a global center of innovation.

Further, we look forward to incentivization/aide for startups in standard testing certifications & also open basic public testing labs accessible to startups on the subscription model. This would help domestic companies to compete conclusively against foreign players.

For citizen well-being, govt. must launch mass cyber education & awareness drive through web programs, evolving existing offline IT certification programs, introducing it as a subject in the school curriculum. etc. for two major purposes, develop workforce & reduce the current shortage and substantially bring down cyber theft and losses."

(The writer is Co-founder of WiJungle)