'Govt enabled revival of corporate sector in Budget'

By reducing the corporate tax to 22%, the government has enabled the revival of the corporate and industrial sector.
With regards to perishable goods, measures for its transportation will help minimize the losses that the industry faces due to lack of it. Seamless national cold supply chain through PPP Model for fast transportation on national and international routes will help companies like ID fresh to reach more markets- domestic as well as international, where we can be assured of the freshness of the products.
My personal favourite - announcing an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for the renewable energy sector, pushing for organic fertilizers and thereby encouraging the farmers to go for Solar energy instead of the traditional diesel/kerosine. It is a huge positive step as it reduces the carbon footprint on the environment.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe