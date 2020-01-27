India needs stronger partnerships to bolster exports: Yash Rane

By Yash Rane

With Indian economy on slowdown, we need policy with long term sustainable growth and not just for a few years. We are looking at 9% GDP growth and that is not easy. GST has hampered the cash flow of SMBs thereby affecting their buying power. Government should enable monthly filings and quarterly GST payments. Also, it is the time to accept that manufacturing is and has always been the backbone of India. With China-US relationship getting better, India needs stronger partnerships to bolster exports.

(The author is Founder at Chizel)