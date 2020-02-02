'Nirmala Sitharaman chose to be prudent in Budget'

  • Feb 02 2020, 15:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 15:48pm ist

By Jyoti Vaswani

The Union Budget 20-21 demonstrates the Finance Minister’s aim of maintaining a steady policy path with emphasis on welfare construct and has taken more imperative steps in the right direction. The budget has sought to entrench the primary engine of growth viz. consumption in the form of personal tax cuts. Counter cyclical fiscal  measures to provide stimulus to the economy would have been desirable. However, the FM has chosen to be prudent. Despite being placed with a restrained fiscal scenario, the government has kept the fiscal deficit target under control, even as the capital expenditure target has been raised, thus boding well for reviving the economy.

(The author is Chief Investment Officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance)

