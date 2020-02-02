'Policies for cos that push Make in India left wanting'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2020, 16:23pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 16:23pm ist
By Rajesh Mehra

"The honourable minister stated in the budget that the ease of doing business in India has improved significantly. But real indicators of it in the manufacturing sector are yet to be seen. Boosting the electronics and medical manufacturing market is welcome, however, policies for companies like Jaquar that are pushing the Make in India envelop are left wanting. The industry seeks incentives for local manufacturers, reduction in taxes on eco-friendly and energy-efficient products and waiver of customs duty on imported inputs to make components."

(The author, Rajesh Mehra, is the Director & Promoter of Jaquar Group)

Union Budget 2020
Manufacturing
industry
