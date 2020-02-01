Simpler GST system from April is a welcome move: SBI

By Rajnish Kumar

The Union Budget 2020 is an attempt to endow India with improved health and better access to education while unleashing a better infrastructure through better connectivity. The announcement of the new income tax scheme without exemptions is to move forward to a regime of a simplified and clutter free direct taxation. The rural sector is the beneficiary of a larger outlay.

The new export credit scheme, is aimed at improving the credit flow for exporting units, mainly the MSME ones, as it will substantially reduce the collateral requirement as well as the overall interest burden of the ECGC regime. The increase in deposit insurance limit from existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh was necessary. Introduction of simpler GST filing system from April 2020 is a welcome step and it will add further depth to the current GST regime.

Simplified GST return for MSMEs will facilitate ease of compliance. Similarly, relaxation in the SARFAESI norms for NBFCs will lead to better recovery and borrower discipline in this sector. Overall, the budget numbers are realistic and the staggered transition to a lower fiscal deficit is in perfect consonance with the growth objective.

(Author is Chairman, State Bank of India)