Union Budget 2020: Deposit insurance boosted from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Budget 2020: Deposit insurance boosted to Rs 5 lakh

  • Feb 01 2020, 12:55pm ist
  Feb 01 2020, 12:56pm ist

In her second Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that deposit insurance provided to depositors will be increased.

The quantum of increase in insurance will be from the existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

