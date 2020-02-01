Union Budget 2020: Deposit insurance boosted from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

In her second Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that deposit insurance provided to depositors will be increased.
The quantum of increase in insurance will be from the existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
