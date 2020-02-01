Union Budget 2020: Key highlights in Railway allocation

Indian Railways received a good allocation of Rs 70,000 crore in the Union Budget 2020, and an outlay for capital expenditure of Rs 1.61 lakh crore.
The government of India apparently gave a lot of attention to improve railway service in the country through the latest Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A lot of initiatives have been proposed in the Budget that are worth mentioning.
Below are the key highlights of Railway Budget 2020:
- More Tejas like trains will be introduced that will run across some of the best tourist destinations.
- Kisan Rail will be set up in a Public Private Partnership model, which will work towards making perishable goods get transported quickly.
- In a bid to optimise costs, the government aims to achieve electrification of 27,000 km of tracks.
- Massive solar power capacity alongside rail tracks will be set up.
- A high-speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is one of the special declarations.
- 150 passesngers trains will be operational, and four stations will be redeveloped.
- A Bengaluru suburban transport project is on the cards that will have metro-model fares.
