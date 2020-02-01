Union Budget 2020: Key highlights in Railway allocation

Indian Railways received a good allocation of Rs 70,000 crore in the Union Budget 2020, and an outlay for capital expenditure of Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

The government of India apparently gave a lot of attention to improve railway service in the country through the latest Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A lot of initiatives have been proposed in the Budget that are worth mentioning.

Below are the key highlights of Railway Budget 2020: