By Bijay Agarwal,

“The union budget presented is quite visionary and drafted keeping the New India in mind. There are several infrastructural development foreseen by the government which will boost the economy and job opportunities in India. Providing options to individual tax payers will provide flexibility for spending or saving the money by their own choice and it may increase the purchasing power of the consumers. Extension of timeline for benefit on affordable housing for the developer is in the line of government’s intention to provide houses to every citizen. Abolishing of DDT ad IPO for LIC will bring opportunities for fund inflow from foreign investors. But these changes should have been also considered positively for our own Indian investors/promoters.”

(The writer MD, Salarpuria Sattva Group)

