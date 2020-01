By Akshay Chaturvedi,

“I am hoping for higher education loans to become more tax-friendly than they are right now. The deductions should be across the entire life of student loan and be on both, the principal and the interest component. Our biggest challenge as a fast-growing economy is employability - so making higher education more accessible and more friendly to the new generation is the absolute basic step that we should see now”

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu)