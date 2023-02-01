Budget 2023: Key takeaways from FM Sitharaman's speech

Presenting her fifth annual Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government is adopting seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. Major announcements for taxpayers were also made in the Budget.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," the Finance Minister said. Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence. The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment.

Here are the highlights of the Budget Speech:

* The FM proposed to increase income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime

* The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30% under the new tax regime

* An individual with annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000 as tax as opposed to Rs 60,000 earlier, she said.

* Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24

* The capex allocation is higher than the Rs 7.5 lakh crore budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record

* Budget allocations increased to Rs 79,000 crore for affordable housing in FY24 under the PM Awaas Yojana

* Rs 35,000 crore to be provided for energy transition

* The FM proposed a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds

* Incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments also proposed by teh government

* Revamped scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1

* Collateral free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore under revamped scheme to be provided

* Increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments

* Integrated IT portal will be set up for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends

* Govt proposes to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to Rs 10 cr

* Highest surcharge rate reduced from 37% to 25% in new tax regime

* Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16%

* Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars