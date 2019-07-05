Budget supportive to SMEs

By Vinod Subramaniam

Very supportive to SMEs, further smoothening the processes for credit and operational efficiencies. The move to eInvoices is going to be the most impactful next step in GST. eInvoices will substantially reduce tax compliance burden for SMEs. Increasing the corporate tax slab to 400 Crore, and angel tax removal are icings on the cake.

The push for digital payments and waiver of all merchant fee is a superb move. It underlines the focus on transparency and reduces the cost of doing business".

The author is CEO at Logo Infosoft