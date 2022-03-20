Bulls to stay in charge this week, too

The equity market continued its rally for the second consecutive week as Fed Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on expected lines, while signs of progress were seen in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Chinese government’s focus on economic stability and softening of oil prices also boosted the investors’ sentiments. Nifty/Sensex gained 657/2314 points (+3.9 per cent/+4.2 per cent) to close at 17,287/57,864.

Midcap100/Small100 too gained and were up 2.7 per cent/1.2 per cent. Except for metals, all the sectors ended in green with banks, financials, auto and realty rallying 5-6 per cent each.

Metals ended marginally 0.1 per cent lower with cooling of metal prices. Foreign institutional investors (FII) selling intensity reduced drastically this week and they turned net buyers towards the end after being sellers for 21 sessions. For the week (till Wednesday) they sold Rs 1,100 crore worth of equities, domestic institutional investors continue with their buying and bought almost Rs 2,000 crore this week (till Wednesday).

Global cues were positive after China announced it would roll out stimulus to boost economy post-outbreak of fresh coronavirus cases. Further, hopes of progress in the ceasefire negotiation between Ukraine and Russia lifted the investors’ mood. Nifty has wiped off all the losses since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Nifty has moved up sharply by more than 10 per cent (1600 points) in the last 8 trading sessions from a low of 15,671 it had touched on March 8.

With most of the major events behind, India VIX has cooled off significantly to 22.6 levels, thus supporting the overall bullish sentiments. Another major support for the market came in from the FIIs who have also turned positive after being net sellers for a long time.

While the large-cap had been participating in the recent rally, we are now witnessing strong interest in the broader market as well.

Also, some of the underperforming sectors like insurance, real estate, durables, building materials, beverages, chemicals etc were in action, indicating buying in the broader market.

We expect the current momentum in the market to continue next week as well with broad-based participation.

(The writer is Head- Retail Research at MOFSL)