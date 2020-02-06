4G spectrum to allocated to BSNL from April 1: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Department of Telecom will allocate 4G spectrum to BSNL from April 1st and the company will implement 4G technology within 19 months, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Department of Telecom has started implementing revival package of the BSNL and MTNL. Appropriate asset monetisation are recovering from other companies are part of the revival package. We will make optimal use of the land and other assets of BSNL and MTNL while reviving them, IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

In his written reply, Prasad said pursuant to policy formulated by the government to permit sharing of infrastructure by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), BSNL and MTNL are also monetising their tower assets by permitting sharing of their towers with other TSPs.

Prasad said BSNL and MTNL have informed that Rs 167.97 crore and Rs 11.62 crore respectively are outstanding from Reliance Jio. To recover the dues, the matter is being regularly pursued by both BSNL and MTNL.

"No fixed income has been transferred from BSNL/MTNL to Reliance Jio," he said.