Adani Data Networks, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to bid for spectrum

Gautam Adani-led Adani Data Networks, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G auction, according to a list issued by the Department of Telecom on Tuesday.

"...applications have been received from the...applicants for participation in the 2022 Auction for rights to use Spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz Bands," the Department of Telecom (DoT) said.

The pre-qualification of bidders will take place on July 18 and the final list of bidders will be declared on July 20. A total of 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022. With the entry of Adani Data Networks, the bidding is likely to be aggressive.

The auction will be held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

Adani Group on Saturday said it is in the race to acquire spectrum, which it said will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power as well as data centres.

Adani Group has made the application through a newly incorporated Adani Data Networks Limited. It has a net worth of Rs 248.35 crore. The net worth of promoter firm Adani Enterprises ( Rs 4730.66 crore) will be used for determining eligibility for the bids.

The Adani group also has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications for the grant of a unified licence for the Gujarat circle.

The unified licence will allow the group to provide long-distance calls and internet facilities in the Gujarat circle. The company however has said that it has no plans to offer consumer mobility services and intends to use the spectrum for captive private networks. It will have to obtain separate licences to provide services in other circles.