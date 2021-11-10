Air India operations under Tata Group to begin from January 23, 2022: Report

Air India's operations under the management of the Tata Group will begin from January 23, 2022, as per a report by the Times of India.

The Tata Group re-acquired the national airlines after 68 years, last month in a share purchase agreement of Rs 18,000 crore. So far, they have not spelt out their plans for the operation of the Maharaja, their management structure, cabin upgrade plans, and the functioning of the carrier.

DH could not independently verify the report.

“The long stop date of January 23, 2022, is the outer limit by when Tata's wholly-owned subsidiary Talace has to take over AI. This date has been agreed upon by both the parties (seller government and buyer Tata Group)", sources told the publication.

The source also added that if there was a delay in fulfilling conditions or any disagreements, the long stop date can be extended if both the parties agree, but it seemed unlikely.

Top government officials are trying to ensure that the transfer of the controls takes place by the end of this calendar year.

