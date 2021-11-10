Air India operations under Tatas to begin from Jan 2022

Air India operations under Tata Group to begin from January 23, 2022: Report

So far, the Tata Group has not spelt out their plans for the operation of the Maharaja

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 15:04 ist
Air India's biggest competitive advantage is its ability to fly non-stop to destinations like the United States and Europe, where it enjoys lucrative landing rights. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Air India's operations under the management of the Tata Group will begin from January 23, 2022, as per a report by the Times of India

The Tata Group re-acquired the national airlines after 68 years, last month in a share purchase agreement of Rs 18,000 crore. So far, they have not spelt out their plans for the operation of the Maharaja, their management structure, cabin upgrade plans, and the functioning of the carrier.

Also Read | Centre signs agreement with Tata Sons for Rs 18,000-cr Air India sale

DH could not independently verify the report.

“The long stop date of January 23, 2022, is the outer limit by when Tata's wholly-owned subsidiary Talace has to take over AI. This date has been agreed upon by both the parties (seller government and buyer Tata Group)", sources told the publication.

The source also added that if there was a delay in fulfilling conditions or any disagreements, the long stop date can be extended if both the parties agree, but it seemed unlikely.

Top government officials are trying to ensure that the transfer of the controls takes place by the end of this calendar year. 

Tata Group
Air India
Privatisation
India News
Business News

