Airbus launches drone pilot training course in B'luru

Airbus launches drone pilot training course in Bengaluru

According to the company, the training is designed for micro and small-category drones

Lavpreet Kaur
Lavpreet Kaur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 22:31 ist
A man flies a drone at a political rally in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Global aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Tuesday, said that it will offer a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drone pilot training course in the country to address the skilling requirements of a growing industry. The DGCA-approved course will commence on June 26, 2023, and will be provided at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru, the city which is on track to become the hub for the aerospace sector and is home to over 55 drone startups, according to data by Tracxn. 

According to the company, the training is designed for micro and small-category drones. The five-day programme will include both theory and flying lessons. Simulator training and practical flying lessons will be provided at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus. 

“Building on Airbus’ growing presence in delivering high-quality state-of-the-art pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the upskilling of India’s aviation infrastructure development,” said Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services, Airbus India and South Asia.  

“This step demonstrates Airbus’ commitment towards fostering the growth of the drone industry and promoting the safe and responsible use of drones. Airbus’ entry into drone training will contribute to the overall development of the drone ecosystem in India,” said Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India welcoming the move.

According to industry players and experts, India continues to face a shortage of skilled drone pilots and this is a step in the right direction.

“There is a lack of infrastructure and financial resources to set up training facilities.,” said Arjun Naik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scandron. “Collaboration with companies like Airbus will provide infrastructure and trainers for certification, boosting the development of India’s drone industry,” he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
DGCA
Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Airbus
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

 