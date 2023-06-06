Airbus launches drone pilot training course in Bengaluru

Global aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Tuesday, said that it will offer a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drone pilot training course in the country to address the skilling requirements of a growing industry. The DGCA-approved course will commence on June 26, 2023, and will be provided at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru, the city which is on track to become the hub for the aerospace sector and is home to over 55 drone startups, according to data by Tracxn.

According to the company, the training is designed for micro and small-category drones. The five-day programme will include both theory and flying lessons. Simulator training and practical flying lessons will be provided at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus.

“Building on Airbus’ growing presence in delivering high-quality state-of-the-art pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the upskilling of India’s aviation infrastructure development,” said Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services, Airbus India and South Asia.

“This step demonstrates Airbus’ commitment towards fostering the growth of the drone industry and promoting the safe and responsible use of drones. Airbus’ entry into drone training will contribute to the overall development of the drone ecosystem in India,” said Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India welcoming the move.

According to industry players and experts, India continues to face a shortage of skilled drone pilots and this is a step in the right direction.

“There is a lack of infrastructure and financial resources to set up training facilities.,” said Arjun Naik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scandron. “Collaboration with companies like Airbus will provide infrastructure and trainers for certification, boosting the development of India’s drone industry,” he added.