Airbus reveals concepts of new hydrogen-powered zero-emission commercial aircraft, could enter service by 2035

Aviation major Airbus has unveiled three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft, projected to enter operational service by 2035. One of these is a revolutionary new ‘blended-wing body’ design where the wings merge with the aircraft’s main body.

Designed to eventually decarbonise the entire aviation industry, the three concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source. Airbus says hydrogen holds exceptional promise as a clean aviation fuel and a solution for aerospace and other industries to meet climate-neutral targets.

Airbus Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guillaume Faury articulated this approach when he said, “I strongly believe that the use of hydrogen - both in synthetic fuels and as a primary power source for commercial aircraft - has the potential to significantly reduce aviation's climate impact.”

One of the three concepts - all codenamed “ZEROe” – uses a Turbofan design, the second one, a Turboprop design and the third, a ‘blended-wing body’ design.

The ‘blended-wing body’ design will have a seating capacity of up to 200 passengers and a range of over 2,000 nautical miles. “The exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout,” an Airbus spokesperson explained.

Seating 120-200 passengers, the aircraft with Turbofan design will be capable of operating trans-continentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. “The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead.”

The aircraft with a Turboprop design and a seating capacity of up to 100 passengers, will use a turboprop engine. Powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, the aircraft will be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles. This could be an option for short-haul trips.

As Faury put it, the transition to hydrogen as the primary power source for these concept planes will require decisive action from the entire aviation ecosystem. It is anticipated that airports will require significant hydrogen transport and refueling infrastructure to meet the needs of day-to-day operations.