All-time low: Rupee is now 80.05 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a historic low, the rupee declined 7 paise to 80.05 against the US dollar at open as global markets slipped on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street.

The dollar hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

Rupee touched 80 in intra-day spot trading on Monday and closed at 79.98.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - was flat at 107.47. That was off Monday's low of 106.88 but also well back from the high of 109.29 last week, a level not seen since September 2002.

The euro, which is the most heavily weighted currency in the dollar index, slipped 0.08% to $1.01355, but that came after putting on around 0.6% overnight for a second day of strong gains.

(With agency inputs)

