Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over RIL deal

Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over Reliance deal

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 07 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 21:47 ist
The logo of US online retail giant Amazon. Credit: AFP Photo

Amazon.com Inc has sent a legal notice to a promoter of India's Future Group over the retailer's deal with Reliance Industries, ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance said it would acquire the retail and wholesale business as well as the logistics and warehousing business of Future in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.

Amazon's investment in Future Group came with contractual rights, which includes a right of first refusal and a non-compete-like pact, a source told ET Now, adding that this was the main reason why the legal notice was sent to Future Coupons.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance buys Future Group businesses for Rs 24,713 crore

Amazon, in its legal notice, cited a contract arrangement that included "a restricted list" of companies Future was not supposed to enter deals with, according to the report.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Amazon last year acquired a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns a 7.3 per cent interest in the retail group that operates more than 1,500 stores in India, including grocery chain Big Bazaar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Future Group
Reliance Industries
Amazon Inc
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 