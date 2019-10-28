Amid slowdown, Mercedes sells 600 cars in one day

It came as a Diwali gift for the German luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz India when they delivered more than 600 cars during the festive season.

Going against the slowing automotive market, the automaker has sold over 600 units of all models on a single day of Dhanteras. Out of 600 cars, 250 were sold in NCR-Delhi alone. The rest was sold in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Punjab and Gujarat.

"The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets. We are excited to see the response to the current GLE, which sold out three months ahead of the plan," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes-Benz India.

The impressive number of deliveries during the current festive season reiterates the increasing customer confidence, he said.

The German premium carmaker earlier announced the opening of bookings for its all-new SUV GLE, which is expected to be launched in the domestic market before the next edition of the Auto Expo in 2020.

Mercedez-Benz has sold some 13,000 GLE cars since the off-roader's entry in the Indian market, the company said.