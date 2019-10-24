Another blow for Infosys? SEC starts probe in 'lapses'

IT major Infosys has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the US regulator Securities Exchange Commission has started investigating the whistleblower group letter alleging financial impropriety, racism, and misogyny by the company’s CEO Salil Parekh.

“The Company has been in touch with the SEC regarding the anonymous whistleblower complaints and has learnt that the SEC has initiated an investigation into this matter,” Infosys said in a filing.

The company also assured full co-operation to the SEC during the course of the investigation.

“The Company is also aware of a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed against the Company in federal court in the United States based on the generalised allegations in the Anonymous Complaints,” the company said, adding that it intended to defend itself vigorously in such a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the BSE, which had sought clarification from Infosys over the non-disclosure of a whistleblower complaint, is still awaiting the company’s response. The sources suggested that the BSE will be intimating the company again today to file the clarification.