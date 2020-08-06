Audi India opens bookings for SUV RS Q8

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

German luxury car maker Audi on Thursday announced opening of bookings in India for its all-new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Audi RS Q8.

The Audi RS Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 15 lakh, Audi India said in a statement.

"Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in the statement.

He further said, "We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year. This prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest."

The Audi RS Q8 is the most powerful SUV coupe from the Audi family. It is powered by a V8 twin turbo 4.0TFSI engine allowing acceleration from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, the company said.

The new vehicle is expected to be launched later this month and its price will be announced then.

Dhillon said Audi RS Q8 will be the company's fifth product launch in a span of 10 months.

"I am happy to say that this won't be the only 'Q model' launch in the next few months," he added. 

